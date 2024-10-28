News & Insights

Stocks

PVH Corp. price target lowered to $105 from $120 at Guggenheim

October 28, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul lowered the firm’s price target on PVH Corp. (PVH) to $105 from $120 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Citing expectations of softer demand trends at PVH, the firm reduced its FY24 and FY25 EPS estimates to $11.70 and $12.60 from $11.80 and $12.80, respectively, the analyst tells investors in a department stores and specialty softlines preview note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PVH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PVH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.