PVH Corp. price target lowered to $105 from $120 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul lowered the firm’s price target on PVH Corp. (PVH) to $105 from $120 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Citing expectations of softer demand trends at PVH, the firm reduced its FY24 and FY25 EPS estimates to $11.70 and $12.60 from $11.80 and $12.80, respectively, the analyst tells investors in a department stores and specialty softlines preview note.

