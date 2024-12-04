PVH Corp. options imply 6.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in PVH Corp. (PVH) is 6.3x normal with calls leading puts 19:7. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.6%, or $7.43, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.2%.

