PVH Corp. Gains From Strong Brands, Innovation and Digital Expansion

PVH Corporation PVH is benefiting from the sturdy execution of its PVH+ Plan, which focuses on accelerating long-term growth through brand strength, deeper consumer engagement and improved operational efficiency. The strategy centers on strengthening its two global powerhouse brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, while streamlining operations and enhancing profitability.



The PVH+ Plan is designed to drive sustainable growth by building stronger connections between its brands and consumers through digital engagement, data-driven marketing and more compelling brand storytelling. The company is investing in product innovation and expanding omnichannel capabilities to ensure a seamless shopping experience across stores and online platforms.



In addition, PVH is focusing on cost management and operational efficiency, which includes simplifying its business model, improving supply-chain productivity and optimizing expenses. These initiatives are helping the company strengthen margins while supporting reinvestment in brand-building and innovation. By leveraging the global appeal of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, strengthening consumer engagement and maintaining disciplined cost controls, PVH aims to deliver sustainable revenue growth and improved profitability under the PVH+ Plan.



PVH continued to make progress in strengthening its direct-to-consumer and digital channels. The company has announced a collaboration with OpenAI that combines the latter’s advanced capabilities with the power of Calvin Klein, TOMMY HILFIGER and PVH. The partnership advances PVH’s multi-year PVH+ growth strategy by integrating OpenAI’s technology across global operations to support innovation and create new opportunities across the value chain. Through its collaboration with OpenAI, PVH will co-develop custom AI capabilities embedded within its data and demand-driven operating model, which will boost product design, demand planning, inventory optimization and consumer engagement.



PVH’s constant efforts to expand its international business also bode well. The company has made meaningful progress in simplifying its structure by exiting non-core businesses, allowing greater management focus and improved capital allocation. Its has also been advancing its product offers and innovating its key products. Innovation further supports PVH’s outlook, particularly in product design, digital engagement and sustainability. Investments in data analytics, AI-enabled merchandising and DTC capabilities are enhancing consumer insights and personalization.

PVH’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of PVH Corp. have lost 21.2% in the past six months compared with the industry’s drop of 1.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, PVH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54X compared with the industry’s average of 15.68X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PVH’s current-year earnings per share (EPS) implies year-over-year decline of 7% while that of next-year EPS shows growth of 6.7%. The estimates for the aforesaid years have been stable in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PVH Corp. stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Key Picks in the Consumer Discretionary Space

Crocs, Inc. CROX, which is a leading footwear company, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CROX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.6%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ current financial-year EPS indicates a rise of 7.2% from the year-ago number.



Ralph Lauren RL, which is a designer and marketer of premium lifestyle products, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



RL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current financial-year EPS indicates growth of 31.8% from the year-ago number.



Kontoor Brands, Inc. KTB, which is an apparel company, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTB’s current financial-year EPS is expected to rise 15.6% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. KTB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.