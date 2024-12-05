PVH Corp. Exceeds Q3 Earnings Guidance Amid Strategic Adjustments

PVH Corp ( (PVH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information PVH Corp presented to its investors.

PVH Corp. is a global apparel company known for its iconic brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, operating primarily in the fashion retail industry. In its latest earnings report, PVH Corp. announced its third-quarter performance with revenue slightly decreasing by 5% to $2.255 billion, yet exceeding their guidance expectations. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) on a GAAP basis stood at $2.34, surpassing the projected $2.30, while the non-GAAP EPS reached $3.03, well above the anticipated $2.50.

Key financial highlights include a gross margin improvement to 58.4%, up by 170 basis points, indicating a favorable shift in channel mix and reduced sales to lower-margin wholesale accounts. Despite a challenging retail environment, PVH Corp. delivered strong consumer engagement and product momentum, particularly for its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands. The company also reported a significant 9% increase in inventory, attributed to early inventory receipts and previously lean levels.

Strategically, PVH Corp. continues to focus on its PVH+ Plan, aiming to drive sustainable and profitable growth by enhancing brand strength and operational efficiency. The company managed to maintain solid profitability across various regions, with North America showing strong results and Europe benefiting from improved quality of sales initiatives.

Looking forward, PVH Corp. reaffirms its full-year revenue outlook of a 6% to 7% decrease and adjusts its EPS guidance, reflecting a slight negative impact from foreign currency fluctuations. The management remains committed to executing its strategies to achieve long-term growth and shareholder value.

