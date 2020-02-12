Commodities

PVH closes most Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger China stores on virus outbreak

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GRIGORY DUKOR

PVH Corp said on Wednesday it had temporarily closed majority of its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger stores in China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it would have exceeded its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings forecast of at least $1.79 per share, if not for the epidemic, which has killed over 1,100 people.

About 7% of PVH's revenue comes from Greater China, while the country accounts for about 20% of the company' global sourcing.

