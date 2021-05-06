PVG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pretium Resources Inc (Symbol: PVG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.50, changing hands as high as $11.56 per share. Pretium Resources Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PVG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PVG's low point in its 52 week range is $7.74 per share, with $14.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.50.

