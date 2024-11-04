PV Nano Cell to Deregister Shares for Cost Efficiency

News & Insights

PV Nano Cell (PVNNF) has released an update.

PV Nano Cell Ltd. has announced plans to deregister its ordinary shares and halt its reporting obligations to the SEC, aiming to cut compliance costs and focus more on operational efficiency. This strategic move is expected to take effect within 90 days following the submission of Form 15 to the SEC. The decision reflects the company’s intent to enhance shareholder value by streamlining its administrative processes.

