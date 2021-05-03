Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Share Prices Have Dropped 17% In The Last Year

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact, the price has declined 17% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

Because Puyi made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Puyi grew its revenue by 6.6% over the last year. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Given this fairly low revenue growth (and lack of profits), it's not particularly surprising to see the stock down 17% in a year. In a hot market it's easy to forget growth is the life-blood of a loss making company. But if you buy a loss making company then you could become a loss making investor.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:PUYI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 3rd 2021

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 59% in the last year, Puyi shareholders might be miffed that they lost 17%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 15% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Puyi (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

