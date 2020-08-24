Markets
NEW

Puxin Reports Adj. Profit In Q2; Student Enrollments Up 18.1% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Puxin Limited (NEW) reported second quarter adjusted net income per ADS of RMB 0.51 ($0.07), compared to a net loss per ADS of RMB 0.71, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 80.4 million ($11.4 million), compared to a negative adjusted EBITDA of RMB 25.8 million.

Second quarter net revenues decreased by 5.0% to RMB 601.1 million ($85.1 million) from last year. The company said this decrease was primarily due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for study-abroad tutoring services. Net revenues of K-12 tutoring services increased by 14.0% to RMB 419.7 million ($59.4 million).

Student enrollments increased by 18.1% year-on-year to 856,674 from 725,118.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular