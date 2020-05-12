Puxin Reports Adj. Profit In Q1; Total Net Revenue Up 22.0% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Puxin Limited (NEW) reported adjusted net income per ADS attributable to company of RMB 0.29 for the first quarter compared to an adjusted net loss per ADS of RMB 0.90, prior year. Adjusted net income attributable to Puxin was RMB 25.4 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of RMB 73.8 million, previous year.

First quarter net revenues were RMB 751.3 million, an increase of 22.0% from last year. The company said the increase was primarily driven by increases in student enrollments. Student enrollments increased by 133.4% to 938,275 from 402,061, prior year.

