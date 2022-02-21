Puxin Regains Compliance With NYSE Minimum Price Requirement

(RTTNews) - Puxin Limited (NEW)), a private educational services provider in China, said that it has regained compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standard for share prices.

On August 18, 2021, the Company was notified by the New York Stock Exchange of its noncompliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards because the average closing price of its American depositary shares had fallen below $1.00 over a period of 30 consecutive trading days.

In order to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement, the company changed the ratio of its ADSs representing ordinary shares from one ADS representing two ordinary shares to one ADS representing twenty ordinary shares effective on January 31, 2022.

