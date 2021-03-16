Puxin Posts Narrower Adj. Loss In Q4; Revenues Down 16.4%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Puxin Limited (NEW) reported a fourth quarter adjusted net loss attributable to company of RMB 62.4 million, compared to a loss of RMB 92.5 million million last year. Adjusted net loss per ADS attributable to company was RMB 0.72, compared to a loss of RMB 1.06.

Fourth quarter net revenues were RMB 718.3 million, a decrease of 16.4% from a year ago. Student enrollments decreased by 12.5% to 763,626.

For the first quarter, the company expects net revenues to be between RMB 683.7 million and RMB 721.3 million, a decrease of 4% to 9% year-over-year.

