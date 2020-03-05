Puxin Posts Narrower Adj. Loss In Q4; Net Revenues Up 61.7% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Puxin Limited (NEW) reported a fourth-quarter adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin of RMB 92.5 million compared to a loss of RMB 158.9 million, a year ago. Adjusted net loss per ADS was RMB 1.06 compared to a loss of RMB 1.94.

Fourth-quarter net revenues increased by 61.7% to RMB 859.3 million from RMB 531.4 million, a year ago. Student enrollments increased by 67.5% to 872,950. Net revenues of K-12 tutoring services increased by 95.3% to RMB 581.9 million.

For the first quarter, Puxin expects net revenues to be between RMB 708.0 million and RMB 738.8 million, an increase of 15% to 20% year-on-year.

