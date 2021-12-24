Puxin Plans To Dispose Tutoring Services On Academic Subjects At All Learning Centers In China

(RTTNews) - Puxin Limited (NEW) said that it plans to dispose tutoring services related to academic subjects at all learning centers across China. The company is in discussion with potential buyers of the proposed disposal.

The company provided the business updates following the recent regulatory developments relating to after-school tutoring services, including the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July 2021 by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council and the related implementation rules, regulations and measures promulgated by competent authorities.

Puxin said that, in long-term, it will focus on educational services that are not related to the K-12 Academic AST Services, such as its Study Abroad Education Programs and Full Time Arts Education Programs. The company will continue to explore potential strategic opportunities and provide updates as appropriate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.