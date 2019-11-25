PutWrite Strategies Offer a Buffer Against Losses

The Nations NDX PutWrite Index has recently made a series of all-time highs as the underlying Nasdaq-100 index has rallied to its own all-time highs. PutWrite strategies tend to move in the same direction as the underlying asset so this series of all-time highs would be expected for a Nasdaq-100 PutWrite strategy.

Since there is less volatility of returns for a PutWrite the risk-adjusted returns are usually, but not always, substantially superior. While we would expect a PutWrite index to be making new highs as the underlying asset is doing the same we would expect it to be doing it with less volatility. You can read our previous post about the PutWrite Index’s volatility and how we measure it here.

A PutWrite strategy can be effective with options on any underlying asset. It simply entails shorting a put option after segregating the cash required to buy the underlying asset if it is put to us at option expiration. While the Nations NDX PutWrite Index uses options on the Nasdaq-100 index an investor could just as easily do a PutWrite on Apple, Facebook, Microsoft or any other asset with listed options and expect generally similar results.

So our NDX-based PutWrite has been gaining ground along with the Nasdaq-100 index. But what’s the worst thing that can happen when using a PutWrite strategy? If the price of the underlying asset drops substantially the PutWrite strategy will lose money; that’s the worst thing that can happen for a PutWrite. But a PutWrite is an attractive strategy because the PutWrite will lose less than if you simply owned the asset.

This buffer to the downside is a result of two elements. First, selling a put option which is slightly out-of-the-money generates a buffer because the gap between the asset price and the strike price of the put option lowers the price level at which losses kick in. Second, the option premium received serves as an additional buffer.

For example, Microsoft (MSFT) closed at 149.59 on Friday, November 22. Among the MSFT options expiring on December 20 the first out-of-the-money put option would be the 149 strike. We could have shorted that put option at 2.30 on Friday’s close. If we sold this MSFT put as part of a PutWrite the first buffer would be that 0.59 from Friday’s close down to the 149 strike price. The second buffer would be the 2.30 we received for selling the put. Combined, and if taken to expiration, our MSFT PutWrite wouldn’t suffer losses unless MSFT dropped below 146.70, or 1.9 percent from Friday’s close.

If MSFT is below the 149 strike price at expiration we’ll have the stock put to us at an effective price of 146.70, a discount of 1.9 percent to where it was trading on Friday’s close. Because of this a PutWrite is a bit like a limit order to buy the stock at a discount with two important differences. First, we get paid the premium which is ours to keep regardless of future price action. Second, timing matters. An ordinary limit order gets filled if the stock reaches the limit order at any time. For a PutWrite the stock has to be below the strike price of the put option when the put option expires. With a PutWrite we get paid to wait and see if that happens thanks to the option premium received.

