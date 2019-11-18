PutWrite Indexes Offer Lower Sensitivity to the Broad Market

The Nations NDX PutWrite Index closed at 980.91 on Friday, November 15. That’s an all-time high for the index. The index sells fully collateralized NDX put options in order to generate superior risk-adjusted returns.

In a previous post we discussed the metric of “delta” which applies to every listed option and quantifies the market’s estimation of the likelihood that the option will expire in-the-money. Since the options sold for the Nations NDX PutWrite are just out-of-the-money when executed, the delta of this option is slightly less than 50 when the options are sold; the market’s best guess as to the likelihood this put option will be in-the-money at expiration is slightly less than 50 percent when the option is sold by the PutWrite index.

The delta of an option will change as the level of the underlying index changes and as time passes. As an option becomes more out-of-the-money the delta will decrease. As an option becomes more in-the-money the delta will increase.

Because this likelihood is just less than 50 percent when our PutWrite option is sold we would expect the price of the option would move less than the level of the actual Nasdaq-100 index. In fact, “delta” is also a measure of the expected change in the price of an option given a 1 point change in the level of the underlying index.

The PutWrite index is currently short the December 8250 strike put options. As of the open of trading this morning those options had a delta of 42 meaning the market was saying that the likelihood of them being in-the-money at expiration is 42 percent and we would expect the price of the option to move by 0.42 for each 1 point move in the Nasdaq-100 index. Since this is a put option it would move inversely to the index.

This sensitivity is one reason any PutWrite will generate less risk than the underlying asset or index. The element of a PutWrite which generates the superior risk-adjusted returns is the premium collected by the put seller and the fact that, over time, the options are sold for more than they are ultimately worth. Since initiation of the index in 1994 through the end of 2018 the amount of premium received when selling the put options averaged 2.65 percent of the underlying index value each month. The ultimate value of those options averaged just 1.84 percent of that same initial underlying index value. The difference was the benefit of selling options and added to the risk-adjusted return of the PutWrite.

Because of this lower sensitivity to movement of the underlying index we would expect any PutWrite index to be less volatile than the underlying index and that’s the case with the Nations NDX PutWrite Index. Beta is a measure of this relative volatility versus the broad market and the historical beta of our PutWrite Index is 51 with the underlying Nasdaq-100 index representing the broad market. This means our PutWrite displays swings which are just over half as severe as those of the underlying Nasdaq-100 index.

This lower volatility is an important consideration for any investor considering a PutWrite strategy. Not all PutWrite strategies will share this precise sensitivity to the underlying asset or index – the strike price of the put option sold will have a significant impact on this sensitivity. But time has shown that a PutWrite strategy can lower volatility and increase risk-adjusted return.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.