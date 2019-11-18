Options

PutWrite Indexes Offer Lower Sensitivity to the Broad Market

Scott Nations
The Nations NDX PutWrite Index closed at 980.91 on Friday, November 15.  That’s an all-time high for the index.  The index sells fully collateralized NDX put options in order to generate superior risk-adjusted returns.

In a previous post we discussed the metric of “delta” which applies to every listed option and quantifies the market’s estimation of the likelihood that the option will expire in-the-money.  Since the options sold for the Nations NDX PutWrite are just out-of-the-money when executed, the delta of this option is slightly less than 50 when the options are sold; the market’s best guess as to the likelihood this put option will be in-the-money at expiration is slightly less than 50 percent when the option is sold by the PutWrite index.

The delta of an option will change as the level of the underlying index changes and as time passes.  As an option becomes more out-of-the-money the delta will decrease.  As an option becomes more in-the-money the delta will increase.

Because this likelihood is just less than 50 percent when our PutWrite option is sold we would expect the price of the option would move less than the level of the actual Nasdaq-100 index.  In fact, “delta” is also a measure of the expected change in the price of an option given a 1 point change in the level of the underlying index. 

The PutWrite index is currently short the December 8250 strike put options.  As of the open of trading this morning those options had a delta of 42 meaning the market was saying that the likelihood of them being in-the-money at expiration is 42 percent and we would expect the price of the option to move by 0.42 for each 1 point move in the Nasdaq-100 index.  Since this is a put option it would move inversely to the index. 

This sensitivity is one reason any PutWrite will generate less risk than the underlying asset or index.  The element of a PutWrite which generates the superior risk-adjusted returns is the premium collected by the put seller and the fact that, over time, the options are sold for more than they are ultimately worth.  Since initiation of the index in 1994 through the end of 2018 the amount of premium received when selling the put options averaged 2.65 percent of the underlying index value each month.  The ultimate value of those options averaged just 1.84 percent of that same initial underlying index value.  The difference was the benefit of selling options and added to the risk-adjusted return of the PutWrite.

Because of this lower sensitivity to movement of the underlying index we would expect any PutWrite index to be less volatile than the underlying index and that’s the case with the Nations NDX PutWrite Index.  Beta is a measure of this relative volatility versus the broad market and the historical beta of our PutWrite Index is 51 with the underlying Nasdaq-100 index representing the broad market.  This means our PutWrite displays swings which are just over half as severe as those of the underlying Nasdaq-100 index. 

This lower volatility is an important consideration for any investor considering a PutWrite strategy.  Not all PutWrite strategies will share this precise sensitivity to the underlying asset or index – the strike price of the put option sold will have a significant impact on this sensitivity.  But time has shown that a PutWrite strategy can lower volatility and increase risk-adjusted return.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Scott Nations

Scott Nations

President of Nations Indexes: Scott Nations is the President of Nations Indexes and a bestselling author. Scott is also a Contributor to CNBC and regularly appears on-air to discuss markets, current economic events, and the outlook for a variety of financial vehicles. Nations Indexes is the world’s leading independent developer of volatility and option enhanced indexes and investment vehicles. The Nations Strategy Indexes, including the Nations NDX PutWrite Index, combine index investing and systematic option strategies to generate superior absolute and/or risk-adjusted return over full market cycles. The Nations Better Beta® Indexes are the first indexes which magnify gains without magnifying losses.
Scott is also the developer of the Nations suite of volatility indexes including VolDex® (ticker symbol VOLI) and TailDex® (ticker symbol TDEX), the first measure of the market’s expectations for a “tail event” or steep drop in prices.
Scott is the author of A History of the United States in Five Crashes, a general interest history of the five modern stock market crashes (1907, 1929,1987, 2008 and the Flash of 2010) which was published by HarperCollins in June 2017. Scott is the author of Options Math for Traders, published by Wiley & Sons in 2012 which was an Amazon.com bestseller. He is also the author of The Complete Book of Option Spreads and Combinations, published by Wiley & Sons in October 2014. Prior to founding Nations Indexes, Scott was a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and was a market maker and floor manager for a leading index option trading firm. While there, he was responsible for development and implementation of proprietary option pricing models.

