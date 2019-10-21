Options

PutWrite Indexes and the Buffer Against Losses

Contributor
Scott Nations
Published

The Nations NDX PutWrite Index closed at 957.38 on Friday, October 18.  That’s up 13.41 percent for the year.

PutWrite indexes generally produce better risk-adjusted returns than the underlying index or asset and the Nations NDX PutWrite is no exception; it had better risk-adjusted returns than the underlying Nasdaq-100 index over every time period measured (2018, 3-year, 5-year, and since inception in 1994).

Potential investors often ask about the downside to a PutWrite strategy.  Since the Index sells fully-collateralized NDX put options there’s a cap on appreciation until the options expire and new options are sold on the subsequent third Friday option expiration.  But the option premium received also means there’s a buffer to the downside.  The result is that any PutWrite index is going to move less than the underlying.  This is often expressed using beta and the beta of the Nations NDX PutWrite Index is 51 (versus the Nasdaq-100 Index) going back to initiation in 1994.  So our PutWrite has displayed about half as much volatility as the underlying index.

This lower volatility, including a cap on potential appreciation, is a real difference for those investing using a systematic PutWrite methodology because it usually generates substantially superior risk-adjusted returns.

Options on the Nasdaq-100 index are particularly suited for a PutWrite strategy.  They tend to be a little more expensive than options on other indexes (since a PutWrite strategy is selling the put option the more expensive the better) and since they trade on several exchanges, unlike some other index options, they tend to have tight bid/ask spreads.  The Nations PutWrite sells “standard” options meaning those which expire on the third Friday of each month although there is a broad range of expiration dates to choose from for those who might want to fine tune their expiration date.  Nasdaq also offers a reduced value index, ticker symbol NQX, for those with a smaller portfolio.

Option traders would describe the Nations NDX PutWrite as “selling volatility” meaning it does best when realized volatility of the Nasdaq-100 index is low.  Since initiation of our PutWrite index and during those months when the Nasdaq-100 index had returns between -1.00 percent and +1.00 percent, the average return of the Nasdaq-100 index was +0.02 percent.  During those same months the average return of the Nations NDX PutWrite Index was +0.78 percent.  These low volatility months are when any PutWrite strategy is really going to shine versus the underlying.

During these low volatility months the premium received for selling index puts accounts for the bulk of returns.  During the life of the Nations NDX PutWrite Index the monthly option premium received averaged 2.65 percent of the level of the Nasdaq-100 Index.  That premium is the option sellers to keep and provides a cushion to the downside in the event the Nasdaq-100 index itself should drop after the put options are sold. 

Since the Nations NDX PutWrite Index is selling a put option which is slightly out-of-the-money, meaning the strike price is slightly below the current level of the Nasdaq-100 Index, the downside buffer is extended a bit more.

This buffer to the downside helps the returns of any PutWrite Index over time and that’s what the strategy is all about – better risk-adjusted returns over broad market cycles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Scott Nations

Scott Nations

President of Nations Indexes: Scott Nations is the President of Nations Indexes and a bestselling author. Scott is also a Contributor to CNBC and regularly appears on-air to discuss markets, current economic events, and the outlook for a variety of financial vehicles. Nations Indexes is the world’s leading independent developer of volatility and option enhanced indexes and investment vehicles. The Nations Strategy Indexes, including the Nations NDX PutWrite Index, combine index investing and systematic option strategies to generate superior absolute and/or risk-adjusted return over full market cycles. The Nations Better Beta® Indexes are the first indexes which magnify gains without magnifying losses.
Scott is also the developer of the Nations suite of volatility indexes including VolDex® (ticker symbol VOLI) and TailDex® (ticker symbol TDEX), the first measure of the market’s expectations for a “tail event” or steep drop in prices.
Scott is the author of A History of the United States in Five Crashes, a general interest history of the five modern stock market crashes (1907, 1929,1987, 2008 and the Flash of 2010) which was published by HarperCollins in June 2017. Scott is the author of Options Math for Traders, published by Wiley & Sons in 2012 which was an Amazon.com bestseller. He is also the author of The Complete Book of Option Spreads and Combinations, published by Wiley & Sons in October 2014. Prior to founding Nations Indexes, Scott was a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and was a market maker and floor manager for a leading index option trading firm. While there, he was responsible for development and implementation of proprietary option pricing models.

Read Scott's Bio

Explore Options

Explore

Most Popular