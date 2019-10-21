PutWrite Indexes and the Buffer Against Losses

The Nations NDX PutWrite Index closed at 957.38 on Friday, October 18. That’s up 13.41 percent for the year.

PutWrite indexes generally produce better risk-adjusted returns than the underlying index or asset and the Nations NDX PutWrite is no exception; it had better risk-adjusted returns than the underlying Nasdaq-100 index over every time period measured (2018, 3-year, 5-year, and since inception in 1994).

Potential investors often ask about the downside to a PutWrite strategy. Since the Index sells fully-collateralized NDX put options there’s a cap on appreciation until the options expire and new options are sold on the subsequent third Friday option expiration. But the option premium received also means there’s a buffer to the downside. The result is that any PutWrite index is going to move less than the underlying. This is often expressed using beta and the beta of the Nations NDX PutWrite Index is 51 (versus the Nasdaq-100 Index) going back to initiation in 1994. So our PutWrite has displayed about half as much volatility as the underlying index.

This lower volatility, including a cap on potential appreciation, is a real difference for those investing using a systematic PutWrite methodology because it usually generates substantially superior risk-adjusted returns.

Options on the Nasdaq-100 index are particularly suited for a PutWrite strategy. They tend to be a little more expensive than options on other indexes (since a PutWrite strategy is selling the put option the more expensive the better) and since they trade on several exchanges, unlike some other index options, they tend to have tight bid/ask spreads. The Nations PutWrite sells “standard” options meaning those which expire on the third Friday of each month although there is a broad range of expiration dates to choose from for those who might want to fine tune their expiration date. Nasdaq also offers a reduced value index, ticker symbol NQX, for those with a smaller portfolio.

Option traders would describe the Nations NDX PutWrite as “selling volatility” meaning it does best when realized volatility of the Nasdaq-100 index is low. Since initiation of our PutWrite index and during those months when the Nasdaq-100 index had returns between -1.00 percent and +1.00 percent, the average return of the Nasdaq-100 index was +0.02 percent. During those same months the average return of the Nations NDX PutWrite Index was +0.78 percent. These low volatility months are when any PutWrite strategy is really going to shine versus the underlying.

During these low volatility months the premium received for selling index puts accounts for the bulk of returns. During the life of the Nations NDX PutWrite Index the monthly option premium received averaged 2.65 percent of the level of the Nasdaq-100 Index. That premium is the option sellers to keep and provides a cushion to the downside in the event the Nasdaq-100 index itself should drop after the put options are sold.

Since the Nations NDX PutWrite Index is selling a put option which is slightly out-of-the-money, meaning the strike price is slightly below the current level of the Nasdaq-100 Index, the downside buffer is extended a bit more.

This buffer to the downside helps the returns of any PutWrite Index over time and that’s what the strategy is all about – better risk-adjusted returns over broad market cycles.

