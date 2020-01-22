Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that PPT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPT was $5.55, representing a -3.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.73 and a 14.67% increase over the 52 week low of $4.84.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PPT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PPT as a top-10 holding:

iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded (DVYA)

iShares Trust (IDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IDV with an increase of 15.34% over the last 100 days. DVYA has the highest percent weighting of PPT at 3.41%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.