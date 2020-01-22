Dividends
PPT

Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that PPT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPT was $5.55, representing a -3.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.73 and a 14.67% increase over the 52 week low of $4.84.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PPT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PPT as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded (DVYA)
  • iShares Trust (IDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IDV with an increase of 15.34% over the last 100 days. DVYA has the highest percent weighting of PPT at 3.41%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPT


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular