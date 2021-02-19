Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2021

Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.026 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PPT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.76, the dividend yield is 6.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPT was $4.76, representing a -15.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.64 and a 36% increase over the 52 week low of $3.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPT Dividend History page.

