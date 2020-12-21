Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2020

Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.026 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -25.71% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.59, the dividend yield is 6.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPT was $4.59, representing a -19.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.73 and a 31.14% increase over the 52 week low of $3.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.