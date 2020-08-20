Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that PPT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.74, the dividend yield is 8.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPT was $4.74, representing a -17.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.73 and a 35.43% increase over the 52 week low of $3.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

