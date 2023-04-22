Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust said on April 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.31 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.79%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.74%, the lowest has been 5.68%, and the highest has been 11.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.13 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Putnam Premier Income Trust. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPT is 0.08%, a decrease of 18.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.89% to 33,067K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 17,175K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,298K shares, representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPT by 0.14% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 1,877K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,776K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPT by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 1,322K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares, representing an increase of 11.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPT by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,315K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares, representing an increase of 9.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPT by 0.85% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 1,280K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPT by 3.78% over the last quarter.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed-end fund seeking high current income by investing in a wide variety of fixed-income securities globally. The fund seeks high current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It allocates investments among U.S. government, high yield, and international fixed-income securities. Holdings include securitized debt, such as residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities (RMBS and CMBS).

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.