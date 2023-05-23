Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust said on May 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.26 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.25%, the lowest has been 5.59%, and the highest has been 10.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.03 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.27%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIM is 0.07%, an increase of 1.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.06% to 22,150K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 17,931K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,253K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIM by 0.11% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 952K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 982K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIM by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 656K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIM by 7.09% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 624K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIM by 0.27% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 378K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares, representing an increase of 34.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIM by 86.63% over the last quarter.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed-end fund seeking high current income and relative stability of net asset value by investing in a wide variety of fixed-income securities globally. The fund seeks with equal emphasis high current income and relative stability of net asset value. It allocates assets to the U.S. investment grade sector, high-yield sector, and international sector.

