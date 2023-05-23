Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust. (PMM) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust. said on May 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.29 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.05%, the lowest has been 4.38%, and the highest has been 6.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust.. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 8.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMM is 0.06%, an increase of 35.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 5,528K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 639K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMM by 8.98% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 486K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMM by 83.08% over the last quarter.

Keudell holds 335K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMM by 89,420.03% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 270K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing an increase of 39.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMM by 59.10% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 265K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares, representing a decrease of 33.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMM by 76.52% over the last quarter.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end fund seeking high current tax-free income by investing primarily in levered portfolio of municipal bonds. The fund seeks a high level of current income exempt from federal tax. It invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund uses leverage by issuing preferred shares to enhance returns, which involves risk and may increase the volatility of the net asset value (nav).

