Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust. (PMM) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust. said on April 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.29 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.06%, the lowest has been 4.38%, and the highest has been 6.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust.. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMM is 0.11%, an increase of 179.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 5,639K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 639K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMM by 8.98% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 495K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares, representing an increase of 14.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMM by 22.50% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 355K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Keudell holds 335K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMM by 89,420.03% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 238K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMM by 4.81% over the last quarter.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end fund seeking high current tax-free income by investing primarily in levered portfolio of municipal bonds. The fund seeks a high level of current income exempt from federal tax. It invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund uses leverage by issuing preferred shares to enhance returns, which involves risk and may increase the volatility of the net asset value (nav).

