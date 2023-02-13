Putnam Launches Sustainable Target-Date Retirement Funds

Putnam Investments announced the launch of the Putnam Sustainable Retirement Funds on February 10. The suite is a target-date offering for the retirement marketplace and invests in Putnam’s actively managed, ESG-focused ETFs, offering retirement savers a sustainably focused investment path.

“As the retirement marketplace continues to evolve and grow, there is tremendous appetite for meaningful product innovation that creates greater choice of offerings to help working Americans achieve their financial goals,” Robert L. Reynolds, President, and CEO of Putnam Investments said in the press release.

The funds offer a maturity fund as well as maturities for every five years from 2025 through 2065. The series employs Putnam's glide path strategy that seeks to address the largest risks during each stage of retirement savings and is managed by the Putnam Global Asset Allocation Team which also oversees the Putnam Retirement Advantage funds.

“There is growing interest in sustainable investing within the defined contribution realm, and we are excited to deliver this innovative approach to target-date investing to the retirement savings marketplace,” said Steven P. McKay, head of global defined contribution investment only at Putnam, in the press release.

The retirement funds suite invests in Putnam’s lineup of ETFs that include sustainability and ESG-focused funds as well as core allocations:

