Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Putnam ETF Trust - Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF said on June 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.23 per share ($2.71 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 received the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $50.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.64%, the lowest has been 1.64%, and the highest has been 1.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.00 (n=18).

The current dividend yield is 1,784.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Putnam Investments holds 2,414K shares.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 363K shares.

Jane Street Group holds 52K shares.

Citadel Advisors holds 18K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.