Putnam Announces Availability of Sustainable Retirement Funds

Putnam Investments recently announced the availability of Putnam Sustainable Retirement Funds, a target-date series for the retirement savings marketplace. The suite invests in actively managed ESG-focused ETFs managed by Putnam. The funds implement a similar retirement glidepath philosophy as the firm’s other target-date offering, Putnam Retirement Advantage. The series offers vintages for every five years from 2025 through 2065, along with a maturity fund. The Putnam Global Asset Allocation team, which also manages Putnam Retirement Advantage, is responsible for the glidepath and both the tactical and ETF allocations of the Putnam Sustainable Retirement target-date suite. The series was developed in part to respond to the growing interest in sustainable investing within the defined contribution retirement market according to Steven P. McKay, Putnam’s Head of Global Defined Contribution Investment Only. Robert L. Reynolds, President, and Chief Executive Officer, of Putnam Investments, said the following as part of the announcement, “As the retirement marketplace continues to evolve and grow, there is tremendous appetite for meaningful product innovation that creates greater choice of offerings to help working Americans achieve their financial goals.” The funds will invest in ETFs across asset classes managed by the firm, including:

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSE Arca: PFUT)

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSE Arca: PLDR)

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: PCRB)

Putnam ESG High Yield ETF (NYSE Arca: PHYD)

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSE Arca: PULT)

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: PPEM)

Putnam PanAgora ESG International Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: PPIE)

