Putin, Xi to hold talks by year-end - Vedomosti

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Adds Kremlin comments

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold talks to discuss the events of 2022 in late December, the Russian business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesman, told the newspaper that the date and the agenda of the meeting are already known, but an official announcement will come later.

In a daily briefing with reporters later on Tuesday, Peskov said Xi and Putin were "in constant communication".

He added: "We are preparing to continue this communication. We will inform you in a timely manner as to when and how future contacts will take place."

The newspaper, citing an unidentified source close to the Russian presidential administration said it was unlikely that the meeting would be face-to-face.

"Details are being worked out," the source told Vedomosti.

Russia has moved closer to China since sending its armed forces into Ukraine in February as Moscow seeks to boost its political, economic and security relations with non-Western countries.

(Reporting by Reuters Writing by Lidia Kelly and Jake Cordell Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Mark Potter)

