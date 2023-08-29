Putin won't attend Prigozhin's funeral - Kremlin

Putin will not attend Prigozhin's funeral

Funeral plans unclear

Plane crash took out top Wagner bosses

Funeral due for another Wagner chief - media

Adds details on the crash and those killed

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to attend the funeral of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed when his plane crashed last week, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The private Embraer Legacy 600 private jet on which Prigozhin was travelling to St Petersburg from Moscow crashed in the Tver region north of Moscow on Aug. 23 with the loss of all 10 people on board, including two other top leaders of Wagner and four men reported to be Prigozhin's bodyguards.

It is still unclear what caused the plane to crash but villagers near the crash scene told Reuters they heard a bang and then saw the jet plummet to the ground.

When asked if Putin would attend the funeral of Prigozhin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "The presence of the president is not envisaged."

Peskov said the Kremlin did not have any specific information about the funeral plans, and the arrangements were up to relatives.

The day after the crash, Putin sent his condolences to the families of those killed and said he had known Prigozhin for a very long time, since the chaotic years of the early 1990s.

"He was a man with a difficult fate, and he made serious mistakes in life," Putin said, while describing him as a talented businessman.

The crash came two months to the day after Prigozhin and his mercenaries staged a mutiny against Putin's top military commanders in which they took control of the southern city of Rostov and advanced towards Moscow before turning back 200 km (125 miles) from the capital.

The mutiny posed the biggest challenge to Putin's rule since he took power on the last day of 1999. The Kremlin has rejected as an "absolute lie" the suggestion by some Western politicians and commentators - for which they have not provided evidence - that Putin ordered Prigozhin to be killed in revenge.

U.S. President Joe Biden said last week he was not surprised by the death and that not much happened in Russia that Putin was not behind.

Investigators said on Sunday that genetic tests had confirmed that Prigozhin was among the 10 people killed in the crash. Also on board was Dmitry Utkin, the co-founder of Wagner and the group's top military commander, and Valery Chekalov, the head of Wagner logistics.

Russia's Fontanka media reported on Tuesday that associates of Chekalov had gathered at the Severnoye cemetery in St Petersburg for his funeral.

(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

