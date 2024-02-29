News & Insights

US Markets

Putin warns of nuclear war risk if NATO troops are sent to Ukraine

Credit: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

February 29, 2024 — 04:33 am EST

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Russia will need to strengthen its western military district now that Sweden and Finland have joined NATO, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Finland has a long land border with northwest Russia.

Putin also said during his annual address to Russia's parliament that anybody who tried to invade Russia would face harsher consequences than in World War Two because the country now had weapons that could hit targets on enemy territory.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Gareth Jones)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.