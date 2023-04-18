US Markets

Putin visits military headquarters in Ukraine's Kherson region

Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

April 18, 2023 — 12:46 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Adds Luhansk visit

April 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited military headquarters in Ukraine's Kherson and Luhansk regions which are partly held by Russia, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Putin attended a military command meeting in the Kherson region to hear reports from commanders of the airborne forces and the "Dnieper" army group and other senior officers on the situation in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, both of which Moscow has proclaimed part of Russia.

Russian troops retreated from Kherson, the regional capital, last November, and have been reinforcing their positions on the opposite bank of the Dnipro river in anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Putin has also visited national guard headquarters in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, another part of Ukraine which Moscow annexed last year.

The Kremlin did not say when Putin attended the meetings.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.