Putin urges government, c.bank to bring inflation under control

MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the government and central bank on Tuesday to bring inflation under control, one week after the Bank of Russia hiked rates by 350 basis points to 12% at an extraordinary meeting.

Putin said inflationary risks were rising, something the central bank has been battling with for several months.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow)

