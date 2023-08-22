News & Insights

Putin urges government, c.bank to bring inflation under control

Credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

August 22, 2023 — 10:49 am EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the government and central bank on Tuesday to bring inflation under control, one week after the Bank of Russia hiked rates by 350 basis points to 12% at an extraordinary meeting.

Putin said inflationary risks were rising, something the central bank has been battling with for several months.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.