Putin, UAE president discuss OPEC+, oil price cap - Kremlin

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, held a phone call on Wednesday to discuss OPEC+ cooperation and a Western price cap imposed on Russian oil, the Kremlin said.

In a statement, the Kremlin said attempts to impose the cap by some Western countries were contradictory to the "principles of global trade".

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)

