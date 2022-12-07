World Markets

Putin, UAE president discuss OPEC+, oil price cap - Kremlin

Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

December 07, 2022 — 03:58 am EST

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, held a phone call on Wednesday to discuss OPEC+ cooperation and a Western price cap imposed on Russian oil, the Kremlin said.

In a statement, the Kremlin said attempts to impose the cap by some Western countries were contradictory to the "principles of global trade".

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.