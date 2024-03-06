News & Insights

Putin to meet IAEA's Grossi in Sochi, expected to discuss Zaporizhzhia plant

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

March 06, 2024 — 04:21 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Adds details of meeting

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi on Wednesday in the southern Russian city of Sochi, the Kremlin said.

Grossi said on Monday he intends to discuss with Putin Russia's plans for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant it is occupying in Ukraine.

Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, has lost its connection to all its external power lines eight times in the past 18 months, forcing it to rely on diesel generators for essential functions like cooling fuel in its reactors to avoid a potentially catastrophic meltdown.

While one of its main power lines is currently functioning and its six reactors are in shutdown, which reduces the operational risk, the IAEA says the situation at the plant remains precarious.

(Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge, John Davison in Geneva)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.