Putin to host Kremlin ceremony annexing parts of Ukraine

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to host a Kremlin ceremony on Friday annexing four regions of Ukraine, while his Ukrainian counterpart said Putin would have to be stopped for Russia to avoid the most damaging consequences of the war.

       Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin was
set to host a Kremlin ceremony on Friday annexing four regions
of Ukraine, while his Ukrainian counterpart said Putin would
have to be stopped for Russia to avoid the most damaging
consequences of the war. 
    There was a warning too from United Nations chief Antonio
Guterres who said the planned annexations were a "dangerous
escalation" and jeopardise prospects for peace.
    Putin has doubled down on the invasion he ordered in
February despite suffering a major reversal on the battlefield
this month and discontent in Russia over a widely criticised
"partial mobilisation" of thousands more men to fight in
Ukraine.
    "The cost of one person in Russia wanting to continue this
war is that Russian society will be left without a normal
economy, a worthwhile life, or any respect for humanitarian
values," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a
Thursday evening address.
    "It can still be stopped. But to stop it we have to stop
that person in Russia who wants war more than life. Your lives,
citizens of Russia," said Zelenskiy, who earlier spoke of
Ukraine delivering a "very harsh" reaction to Russian
recognition of so-called referendum results.
    Moscow plans annexation of eastern and southern provinces
after what Ukraine and Western countries said were sham votes
staged at gunpoint in Russian-occupied areas of Donetsk,
Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. The territory Russia controls
amounts to more than 90,000 square km, or about 15% of Ukraine's
total area - equal to the size of Hungary or Portugal.
    On the eve of the planned ceremony in the Georgievsky Hall
of the Great Kremlin Palace and a concert in Red Square, Putin
said that "all mistakes" made in a call-up announced last week
should be corrected, his first public acknowledgment that it had
 not gone smoothly.
    Thousands of men have fled Russia to avoid a draft that was
billed as enlisting those with military experience and required
specialities but has often appeared oblivious to individuals'
service record, health, student status or even age.
    CEREMONY
    Russia says the referendums, ostensibly asking people in the
four regions whether they wanted to be part of Russia, were
genuine and showed public support.
    At Friday's event Putin will give a speech, meet leaders of
the self-styled Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR)
and Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) as well as the
Russian-installed leaders of the parts of Kherson and
Zaporizhzhia that Russian forces occupy.
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not say whether Putin
would attend the Red Square concert, as he did a similar event
in 2014 after Russia proclaimed it had annexed Ukraine's Crimea
region.
    A stage has been set up on the Moscow square with giant
video screens and billboards proclaiming the four areas part of
Russia.
    "Any decision to proceed with the annexation ... would have
no legal value and deserves to be condemned," United Nations
Secretary General Guterres told reporters.
    U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States would never
recognise Russia's claims on Ukraine's territory, denouncing the
referendums. "The results were manufactured in Moscow," Biden
said at a conference of Pacific Island leaders on Thursday.
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan pressed Putin in a call to
take steps to reduce tensions in Ukraine.
    NUCLEAR UMBRELLA
    Russian government officials have said that the four regions
will fall under Moscow's nuclear umbrella once they have been
formally incorporated into Russia. Putin has said he could use
nuclear weapons to defend Russian territory if necessary.
    Washington and the European Union are set to impose
additional sanctions on Russia over the annexation plan, and
even some of Russia's close traditional allies, such as Serbia
and Kazakhstan, say they will not recognise the move.
    What Russia is billing as a celebration comes after Moscow
has faced its worst setbacks of the seven-month-old war, with
its forces routed in recent weeks in Ukraine's northeast.
    Some military experts say Kyiv is poised to deliver another
major defeat, gradually encircling the town of Lyman, Russia's
main remaining bastion in the northern part of Donetsk province.
    Ukraine has so far held back from disclosing details of the
situation in Lyman. Russia's Defence Ministry said a day earlier
that a Ukrainian offensive on Lyman had failed, with 70
Ukrainian soldiers killed.
    Meanwhile, the cause of damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2
pipelines under the Baltic Sea, built to carry Russian gas to
Europe though already shut, has not yet been solved. Sweden's
coast guard said it found a fourth leak.
    Western countries said the pipelines were sabotaged while
stopping short of openly ascribing blame. Russia, which has
denied involvement, said it looked like acts of state-sponsored
terrorism and that the United States stood to gain. Washington
has denied any involvement.
 (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; writing by Grant McCool; Editing
by Bill Berkrot)

