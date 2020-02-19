Putin to discuss Sberbank sale with bank's head later on Wednesday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the central bank's sale of Sberbank to the Finance Ministry with the bank's CEO German Gref later on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

Proceeds from the sale will help the central bank recoup some losses from 2017 bail-outs, while the remainder will be channelled back to state coffers, arriving just in time to finance a raft of new measures announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin to boost growth.

