Putin to deliver annual parliamentary address on Feb. 21

Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

February 10, 2023 — 05:10 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver his annual address to the federal assembly - a joint meeting of Russia's two houses of parliament - on February 21, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The date marks exactly one year since Russia recognised two breakaway Ukrainian regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent states, a key step before Putin's decision to launch a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

(Reporting by Reuters)

Reuters
