Putin tells Сhina's Xi of new deal to supply 10 bcm of gas to China

Contributor
Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday that Russia has prepared a new deal to supply China with 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas from its Far East.

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday that Russia has prepared a new deal to supply China with 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas from its Far East.

Putin also said that the Russian oil business has "new solutions" on supplies of hydrocarbons to China.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters