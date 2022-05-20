Putin tells government to 'optimise' taxes for steel makers and coal miners

May 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to 'optimise' taxes for steel makers and coal miners, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Last month, Putin called for structural changes to Russia's metallurgical industry to counter Western sanctions, which he said were starving it of some components and restricting its ability to sell some goods abroad.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.