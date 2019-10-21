World Markets

Putin steps up push for influence in Africa with broadside against West

Contributors
contrast Reuters
Putin said Russia was ready to offer help without "political or other conditions" Reuters
to embrace the principle of African solutions for African problems. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL New

President Vladimir Putin stepped up Russia's push for influence in Africa days before he hosts a summit with African leaders, saying on Monday that Moscow can offer help without political conditions unlike what he cast as the exploitative West.

By contrast, Putin said Russia was ready to offer help without "political or other conditions" and to embrace the principle of African solutions for African problems.

Moscow's relations with Africa were on the up, he added, pointing to military technical cooperation agreements that Russia currently has with more than 30 African countries which it supplies arms to.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)

((Tom.Balmforth@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular