Putin sounds out military commanders on Ukraine

This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

Adds context on military campaign

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has sought proposals from his armed forces commanders on how they think Russia's military campaign in Ukraine should proceed, during a visit to the operation's headquarters, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

In video footage released by the Kremlin on Saturday, Putin presided at a meeting of around a dozen people at a circular table, flanked by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov - both of whom have been heavily criticised by hawkish commentators.

Putin was then shown at the head of another conference table at the joint task force headquarters, inviting suggestions from a row of military commanders.

"We will listen to the commanders in each operational direction, and I would like to hear your proposals on our immediate and medium-term actions," Putin said.

Surovikin was also shown attending the meetings in still photographs on the Kremlin website.

Putin spent the whole of Friday at the task force headquarters, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax news agency.

No other details of Putin's visit or the location of the headquarters were reported.

Russia's 'General Armageddon' under pressure to deliver on battlefield after retreat

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by John Stonestreet, Kevin Liffey and Frances Kerry)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.