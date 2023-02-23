ROSN

Putin signs law setting discount on Urals crude oil for tax calculations

Credit: REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

February 23, 2023 — 11:21 am EST

MOSCOW, Feb 23 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a law fixing the discount on Urals crude oil for tax calculations, according to a document posted on the Russian government's website.

The law, passed by parliament last week, changes the oil price assumptions that Moscow uses to calculate its multi-billion rouble tax levy on oil exports, as it scrambles to cover a widening budget deficit due to Western sanctions.

The government said last week that the change would boost the state budget by 600 billion roubles ($8.2 billion) this year, but analysts said it would in narrowing the deficit.

Russia relies heavily on taxes on its oil and gas exports for its day-to-day spending, but revenues have fallen amid a European Union embargo and G7 price cap on Russia's crude and oil product sales.

