Putin signs law setting discount on Urals crude oil for tax calculations

Adds context

MOSCOW, Feb 23 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a law fixing the discount on Urals crude oil for tax calculations, according to a document posted on the Russian government's website.

The law, passed by parliament last week, changes the oil price assumptions that Moscow uses to calculate its multi-billion rouble tax levy on oil exports, as it scrambles to cover a widening budget deficit due to Western sanctions.

The government said last week that the change would boost the state budget by 600 billion roubles ($8.2 billion) this year, but analysts said it would in narrowing the deficit.

Russia relies heavily on taxes on its oil and gas exports for its day-to-day spending, but revenues have fallen amid a European Union embargo and G7 price cap on Russia's crude and oil product sales.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.