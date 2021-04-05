US Markets

Putin signs law allowing him to run for two more terms in Kremlin

Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters
MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing him to run for two more terms in the Kremlin once his current term ends in 2024, a document posted on a government website showed on Monday.

The legislation, which could pave the way for Putin to stay in power until 2036 should he choose to do so and win re-election, reflects sweeping changes to the constitution that were brought in last year.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

