MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the West was fighting in Ukraine "to the last Ukrainian", Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Putin was speaking at the conclusion of two days of talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is in Moscow on a state visit.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.