Putin says Russia's greenhouse gas emissions should be less than EU's

Contributors
Gleb Stolyarov Reuters
Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters
Andrew Osborn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's emissions of greenhouse gases should be less than the European Union's over the next 30 years, but that it would be difficult to reach that goal given Russia's size.

MOSCOW, April 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's emissions of greenhouse gases should be less than the European Union's over the next 30 years, but that it would be difficult to reach that goal given Russia's size.

The Kremlin leader made the comments at his annual state-of-the-nation speech to top officials and lawmakers from both houses of parliament.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, Vladimir Soldatkin and Andrew Osborn; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

((Tom.Balmforth@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More