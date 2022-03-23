Putin says Russia will start selling gas to 'unfriendly countries' in roubles

March 23 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia would start selling gas to "unfriendly countries" in roubles, after a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations had destroyed Moscow's trust.

Putin said the changes would only affect the currency of payment and that the government and central bank had one week to come up with a solution on how to move these operations to the Russian currency.

(Reporting by Reuters)

