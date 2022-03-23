Putin says Russia will start selling gas to 'unfriendly countries' in roubles

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia would start selling gas to "unfriendly countries" in roubles, after a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations had destroyed Moscow's trust.

March 23 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia would start selling gas to "unfriendly countries" in roubles, after a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations had destroyed Moscow's trust.

Putin said the changes would only affect the currency of payment and that the government and central bank had one week to come up with a solution on how to move these operations to the Russian currency.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More