Putin says Russia will hold oil exports and production at current levels until 2025

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia plans to hold oil production and exports at current levels until 2025, saying Moscow would not cede its world-leading position in the global energy market despite Western sanctions.

Putin also hailed the OPEC+ group, which last week announced it would slash production in a bid to keep oil prices high, and said Russia intends to carry on working with the Saudi Arabia-led OPEC group.

