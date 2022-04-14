ROSN

Putin says Russia will direct energy eastwards as Europe shuns Russian gas

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow will re-direct its energy eastward, as European countries try to reduce reliance on Russian exports.

April 14 (Reuters) - Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow will re-direct its energy eastward, as European countries try to reduce reliance on Russian exports.

"EU countries talk of cutting off energy supplies from Russia, driving up prices and destabilising the market", Putin said.

"Unfriendly countries are admitting that they cannot do without Russian energy resources", Putin said.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROSN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters