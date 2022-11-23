Putin says Russia is ready to increase fertiliser exports - TASS

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia is ready to increase its fertiliser exports, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia is pushing for the West to ease sanctions which it says complicate Moscow's ability to ship fertilisers and agricultural products around the world, and which Moscow says are aggravating a global food crisis.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones)

