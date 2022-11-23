Commodities

Putin says Russia is ready to increase fertiliser exports - TASS

November 23, 2022 — 02:02 am EST

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia is ready to increase its fertiliser exports, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia is pushing for the West to ease sanctions which it says complicate Moscow's ability to ship fertilisers and agricultural products around the world, and which Moscow says are aggravating a global food crisis.

